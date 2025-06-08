Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets are being recalled because they have small balls that violate regulations for toys intended for children under the age of three, posing a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Shantou Jinshanglu Toys Industry Co. Ltd., of China and Shantou Haochengheng Technology Co. Ltd, of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

This toy was sold exclusively at Amazon from September 2024 through April 2025 for about $30.00. There are about 2,000 of these toys affected by this recall.

The recalled product is Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets with model number 711 that is printed on the label of the package. The toy set is a base with buttons, a detachable door, four small detachable basins, and a standing sign with a monkey.

“FORST ROLLER BALL” is printed on the green base of the toy sets. “ROLLER BALL” is printed on the brown gate, and “FISHING” is printed on the side of the hammer. The set measures 15″ x 10.6″ x 13.2″. The balls are about 1.5 inches in diameter and were sold in yellow, light pink, dark pink, and blue.

Consumers should stop using the toy immediately and take them away from children. Contact Shantou Haochengheng Technology for information on how to destroy the product and obtain a full refund.