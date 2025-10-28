Hormel Fire Braised Meats Chicken Products Recalled For Metal

by

Hormel Fire Braised Meats chicken products are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a tooth injury and GI tract injury hazard, as well as a choking hazard. No confirmed reports of injuries have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Hormel Foods of Austin, Minnesota.

About 4,874,815 pounds of food service ready to eat frozen chicken products are included in this recall. They were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on dates ranging from February 10, 2025 through September 19, 2025. The recalled products include:

13.9 pound cases containing “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” with item code “65009” printed on the label.

13.8 pound cases containing 3-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “77531” stamped on the label.

13.8 pound cases containing 4-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “46750” on the label.

23.8 pound cases containing 5-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “86206” printed on the label.

13.95 pound cases containing “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” with item code “134394” stamped on the label.

You can see the pack dates of the items included in this recall at the USDA web site. These items have the establishment number P-223 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was triggered when the company received multiple complaints from foodservice customers who found metal in their frozen chicken breast and chicken thigh products. The metal apparently came from the conveyer belt used in the production of the chicken.

These items may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and other institutions. If you purchased these products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor for a refund.