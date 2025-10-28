Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recalled For Plastic

by

Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of plastic. This poses a choking hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is E.A. Sween Company of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About 127,887 pounds of this sandwich are included in this recall. The sandwich items were produced on various dates ranging from January 13, 2025 to October 15, 2025. The recalled product is 5.5 ounce paper wrapped Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork on a sesame bun sandwiches.

This item has the establishment number EST. 2451 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including to the Department of Defense.

The recall was triggered when the company received multiple complaints from consumers about finding pieces of plastic inside the pulled pork. The plastic apparently came from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles that were used in production.

If you bought this sandwich, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the sandwich so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.