Golden Island Pork Jerky Korean BBQ Recalled For Metal

Golden Island Pork Jerky Korean BBQ is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a tooth injury hazard, a GI tract injury hazard, and a choking hazard. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is LSI Inc. of Alpena, South Dakota.

About 2,277,540 pounds of this ready to eat product are included in this recall. This jerky has a one year shelf life with best by dates ranging from October 23, 2025 through September 23, 2025. Those dates are printed on the side of the packaging.

The recalled product is 14.5 ounce and 16 ounce plastic pouches containing “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe.” A list of the specific product lot codes and best by dates that are subject to this recall can be found at the USDA web site.

This jerky has the establishment number M279A stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. This jerky was sold at Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide.

The recall was triggered when the company received multiple complaints from consumers about finding pieces of wiry metal inside the product. The metal originated from the convener belt used in production.

Please check your pantry to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the jerky so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.