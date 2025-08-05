IKEA Garlic Press Recalled For Laceration, Ingestion Hazard

by

IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press is being recalled because it poses a laceration and ingestion hazard. Small metal pieces can detach from the press, which poses a laceration or ingestion hazard. There have been 10 reports of issues received globally, including three reports of lacerations and finger splinters, none from the United States. The recalling firm is IKEA US Retail LLC, of Woodbridge, Virginia. This product was manufactured in China.

About 43,88o of these garlic presses sold in the U.S. are included in the recall, and about 10,700 were sold in Canada. They were available at IKEA stores nationwide and online from March 2024 through May 2025 for about $8.00.

The recall is for IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic presses used to crush garlic cloves. The garlic press has a black rubber handle and zinc coated garlic chamber. Only models with the IKEA logo are subject to the recall. The logo is located on the upper part of the handle.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. If you can’t return it, contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the press to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required to receive the refund.