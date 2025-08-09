Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites Recalled For Listeria

by

Breaded Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Louisa Food Products of St. Louis, Missouri.

This product was sold in the states of Delaware and Illinois. The recalled product is Breaded Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites that are sold in a 30 pound package. The item number for this product is 90935, and the lot code is 2407092. A supplier recalled ingredient used in the finished product was recalled for possible Listeria contamination. There are 819 cases of this product included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Do not sell it or serve to others. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.