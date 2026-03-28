CPSC’s Water Beads Safety Standard Protects Children

by

CPSC’s Water Beads Safety Standard is now in effect to protect children from this deadly hazard. Water beads manufactured after March 12, 2026 must meet the new performance, labeling, and testing requirements.

Water beads can cause blockages if ingested, and other injuries if inhaled or inserted into the ears or nose. These beads are small, water-absorbing, colorful balls of super absorbent polymer that can grow up to 100 times their original size when exposed to water. They are often marketed as toys, sensory tools, and crafts. You can see the size difference between the actual bead (red) and the bead after it has absorbed water (green) in the photo above.

CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman said in a statement, “This new rule establishes clear safety standards for water beads and gives the CPSC officials at our nation’s ports the tools they need to quickly identify noncompliant products and stop dangerous shipments before they reach American homes. Water beads that fail to meet the new federal standards are now illegal to sell in the United States. Manufacturers of these products, most of whom are based in China, must meet the new federal standard or face the full weight of CPSC enforcement.”

From 2017 to 2022, about 6,300 water bead-related ingestion injuries were treated in U.S. emergency departments. At least one death was reported, in a 10 month old girl in 2023.

Parents and guardians should be vigilant when children are around these tiny water beads. First, remove them from any area where young children are present. Store the beads in a secure location where little kids can’t access them. Don’t let children play with these beads unsupervised. If a toy contains water beads, discard the product if the beads come out. Water beads can easily scatter, so clean the area after use and remove and discard any loose beads.