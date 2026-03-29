TOPS Gold Pickles Recalled For Eruric Acid Contamination

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TOPS Gold Pickles are being recalled for eruric acid contamination. This acid is produced by mustard oil. High, long-term intake of this acid has been associated with myocardial lipidosis (fatty deposits in the heart) in rats. Human studies have not confirmed the same high toxicity found in rats, but high exposure is a risk for young children.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Mangalm of Newark, California.

These recalled pickles were sold at the retail level in the states of California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. No pictures of the recalled products were provided. The pickles are a product of India.

The recalled items include Tops GOLD Mixed Pickle packaged in 31.74 ounce containers. The UPC number is 8904288611380. Also recalled is the same product sold in 158.73 ounce containers, with the UPC number 8904288612950.

Also recalled is Tops GOLD Mango Pickle in 31.74 ounce containers with UPC number 8904288611373. The same product in 158.73 ounce containers is included, with UPC numbers 8904288611915 and 8904288613025.

Tops GOLD Lime Pickle is included in this recall. It is packaged in 31.74 ounce containers and has the UPC number 8904288611397 stamped on the label.

The recall includes Tops GOLD Khatta Meetha Pickle packaged in 33.51 ounce containers with UPC number 8904288611427. Tops GOLD Stuffed Red Chilli Pickle in 31.74 ounce containers is recalled. It has the UPC number 8904288611953.

Finally, Tops GOLD Green Chuilli Pickle is included in this recall. It is packaged in 31.74 ounce containers and has the UPC number 8904288612837.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.