Kirkland Signature Prosecco Recalled For Laceration Hazard

Kirkland Signature Prosecco is being recalled because the bottles pose a laceration hazard. The bottles can break or shatter unexpectedly. There have been ten reports of the bottles shattering or breaking, causing one laceration injury. The importer is F&F Fine Wines International, doing business as Ethica Wines of Miami, Florida. The wine was made in Italy.

The recall is for certain lots of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG. The wine is in a 750 milliliter deep green bottle with purple foil on the top and a purple label with white printing. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 196633883742 and the Costco Item Number is 1879870. About 941,400 bottles of this product are included in the recall.

The wine was sold at Costco stores in these states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. It was on sale from April 2025 to August 2025 for about $8.00.

If you purchased this Kirkland Signature Prosecco wine, do not attempt to open the bottle. You should throw the wine away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first carefully wrapping or double bagging the bottle. Then contact Ethica Wines for instructions about how to get a full refund from Costco.