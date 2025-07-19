La Providence Popsicles Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

La Providence Popsicles are being voluntarily recalled in Georgia for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Paleteria La Providencia of Smyrna, Georgia.

The manufacturer’s distribution records are incomplete, so officials are working with the firm to identify businesses that received these popsicles. They may have been sold from mobile frozen dessert carts or Atlanta-area convenience stores.

The recalled items are all La Providence brand. They include Coconut ice cream popsicles with date code 6/17/25, Cookies and Cream ice cream popsicles with date code 6/17/25, and Coffee ice cream popsicles, with date code 6/11/25. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Georgia Department of Agriculture web site.

The problem was identified and the recall was triggered when routine finished product testing revealed a positive results for Listeria species. This cannot rule out Listeria monocytogenes.

If you purchased any of these popsicles, do not eat them. Remember that Listeria bacteria survive the freezing process. You can throw the popsicles away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.