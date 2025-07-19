Al Fresco Chicken Sausage recalled for plastic pieces

by

Al Fresco Chicken Sausage Sweet Apple is being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a choking hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse events received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kayem Foods of Chelsea, Massachusetts.

This fully cooked chicken sausage was produced on June 28, 2025. The recalled product is 11 ounce vacuum packaged packages containing four pieces of All Natural Al Fresco Chicken Sausage Sweet Apple with Vermont Maple Syrup. The lot code is 179, and the use by/freeze by date is October 1, 2025 that is printed on the back package label.

This sausage has the establishment number P-7839 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausage was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the firm told FSIS that it received three consumer complaints that there were white pieces of plastic in the chicken sausage products.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.