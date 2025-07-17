Walmart Ozark Trail Water Bottles Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

Walmart Ozark Trail Water Bottles are being recalled for laceration hazards and serious impact injuries. There have been three reports of consumers who were injured when struck in the face by a lid that was forcefully ejected from the bottles when opened. Two consumers had permanent vision loss. The importer is Olympia Tools International Inc. of Covina, California, and Walmart of Bentonville, Arkansas. The bottles were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Walmart Ozark Trail Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles that hold 64 ounces of liquid. The model number for this item is a 83-662 that is printed on the product packaging. The stainless steel bottles are silver with a black one-piece screw cap lid. The bottles are 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches. There is an Ozark trail logo embedded on the side of the bottle. The model number is not on the product itself.

The problem is that, over time, the lid can forcefully eject when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages, or perishable beverages such as milk or juice are added.

About 850,000 of these bottles are included in this recall. They were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at the Walmart web site since 2017 for about $15.00.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can contact Walmart for a full refund, or you can bring the bottle to your nearest Walmart store for a refund. Discard the bottle in a secure trash can if you don’t take it back to the store.