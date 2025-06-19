Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup Recalled For Contamination

by

Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup is being recalled for possible microbial contamination and loss of shelf-stability. The product may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus which can cause food poisoning. Exposure to high levels of this pathogen can be deadly, according to the recall notice. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Medtech Products of Tarrytown, New York.

This product was sold throughout the United States and was also sold online from 12/14/2022 through 06/04/2025. The recalled product is Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup that is packaged in a 4 ounce amber bottle. The bottle is in an outer carton with the lot code on the bottle label and on the bottom of the carton.

The UPC number for this product is 7-56184-10737-9. And the lot number/date code pairs are 0039 and 11/2025, 0545 and 01/2026, 0640 and 02/2026, 0450 and 05/2026, and 1198 and 12/2026. The recall does not include any other Little Remedies products. All lots of this product still within the expiration date are being included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.