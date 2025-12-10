Lucky Foods Cinnamon Powder Recalled For High Lead Levels

by

Lucky Foods Cinnamon Powder is being recalled because it may be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is TBC Distribution Corporate of Brooklyn, New York.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels or chronic exposure. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, such as weeks to months, permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, lowered IQ, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product is Lucky Foods Cinnamon Powder. It was distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, delis, bakeries, and restaurants in these states: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. It was available for sale between April 11, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

The cinnamon is packaged in a 40 gram vacuum or modified atmosphere pouch with a brown label stamped with the brand name, Lucky Foods, at the top. The best before date, September 15, 2027, is printed on the bottom of the back label.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not use it to cook or bake. You can throw the cinnamon away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.