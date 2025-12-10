Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Recalled For Salmonella

by

Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hudson River Foods Corporation of Castleton, New York.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the following states: Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Montana, California, Massachusetts, Ohio, Arizona, Oregon, North Carolina, Maryland, and Colorado. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough that is packaged in 12 ounce containers. The best by/expiration date printed on the product package is July 4, 2026. There are 113 units of this product included in the recall. No UPC number was provided.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to thoroughly bake the cookies first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the cookie dough so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, particularly if it was eaten raw or undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.