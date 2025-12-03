Bettina Doll Sets Recalled For Danger From Battery Ingestion

by

Bettina Doll Sets are being recalled for the risk of serious injury or death from battery ingestion. The product violates the mandatory standard for toys.No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry Co., Ltd., of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The button cell batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not have the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. Batteries can cause serious injuries if ingested, including internal chemical burns and death.

The recall is for Bettina Doll Set with Magic Light Unicorn. The doll is 12 inches tall with long blonde hair and is dressed in a long bright pink dress. The uniform is white with multi colored hair and a pink saddle. The unicorn is 10 inches long and 9.5 inches tall. There is a pink toy hairbrush included with the set.

The battery compartment of the unicorn contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. This toy was sold on Amazon from August 2025 through September 2025 for about $28.00.

If you purchased this toy, take it away from children immediately. Remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the unicorn away and send a photo of the disposed product to bettinaftersales@outlook.com for a refund.

Remember that these batteries are hazardous. Only dispose of them by following your local hazardous waste procedures.