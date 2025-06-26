by

A Meadow View Jerseys raw milk Campylobacter outbreak has sickened an unknown number of consumers, according to news reports. That dairy is located at 172 South Farmersville Road in Leola, Pennsylvania. The milk is being recalled.

There is no information about this recall and outbreak on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture web site, but the public was informed via a press release. And there is no information about where this milk was sold, but last year the same farm recalled raw milk for Campylobacter contamination and listed where the milk was sold. This information may or may not be current.

We don’t know how many people are sickened, if anyone has been hospitalized, patient illness onset dates, or the age range.

Any Meadow View Jerseys raw milk purchased since April 1, 2025 with sell by dates between April 15 and July 8, 2025 is included in this recall. The milk was sold at Meadow View Jerseys farm store in Leola and other retail stores in the south central Pennsylvania area.

The milk was tested and the Campylobacter contamination was confirmed after reports of illness.

The list of stores from the 2024 recall includes:

Weaver Orchard at 40 Fruit Lane in Robeson Township

Soil & Soul Farm at 2405 Colebrook Road in Londonderry Township

Meadow View Jerseys Retail Farm Store at 172 South. Farmersville Road in Leola

Bird in Hand Farm Supply at 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird-in-Hand

Ebenezer Groceries at 465 North Reading Road in Ephrata Borough

Everest Indian Grocery Store at 1621 Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township

Forry’s Country Store at 820 Ivy Drive in West Hempfield Township

Hilltop Acres at 347 Rife Run Road in Rapho Township

Meck’s Produce at 1955 Beaver Valley Pike in Strasburg Township

Sensenig Poultry at 843 Furnace Hill Road in Warwick Township.

The Country Store at 3140, Mount Joy Road in Rapho Township

Union Mill Acres at 7557 Elizabethtown Road in Mount Joy Township

Willow Creek Grocery at 30 Willow Street in Adamstown

Country View Grocery at 1941 Horseshoe Pike in South Annville Township

If you bought this milk, do not drink it. You can discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If you pour it down your sink, clean the sink with a mild bleach solution.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Campylobacter food poisoning infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor. In some cases, this infection can lead to Guillain Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis.