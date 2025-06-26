Fried Vegetable Fish Cake Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Fried Vegetable Fish Cake is being recalled in Canada because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Save Plus Trading Ltd.

This product was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of British Columbia. The recalled item is Fried Vegetable Fish Cake that is packaged in 800 gram containers. There is no brand name for this product. Only packages with Korean characters are included in this recall. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 809193 373234. And the best before date on the label is best before 2026/10/07.

If you have this product in your establishment, do not sell it or serve it to others because you may not know if they are allergic to eggs, and do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor to return it for a full refund.