Cucumber Snacks With Dip Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Cucumber Snacks with Dip are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these snacks. The recalling firm is GBC Food Services of Farmers Branch, Texas.

These items were sold at the retail level in these states: Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas and Michigan. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. There are almost 75,000,000 pounds of thee items included in this recall. The Center Classification Date was 6/17/2025.

The recalled products include Cucumber Bowl with Ranch dip packaged in 15 ounce containers. The UPC number is 850054894519. It was available for purchase from 05/08/2025 to 05/21/2025. Also recalled is Cucumber Slices with Tajin that is packaged in 10 ounce containers. The UPC number for this product is 85005368569. It was available for purchase from 05/08/2025 to 05/21/2025. Finally, Cucumber with Ranch Snack Cup in 9.5 ounce containers is included in this recall. The UPC number is 850065403144 and the purchase dates are 05/08/2025 to 05/21/2025.

If you bought any of these Cucumber Snacks with Dip, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.