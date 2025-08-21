Middlefield Co-Op Cheeses Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Middlefield Co-Op cheeses in five flavors are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illness have been received by the company in association with the consumption of these cheeses. The recalling firm is The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op of Middlefield, Ohio.

The five cheeses subject to recall are:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, in 8 ounce packages, 5 pound loaves, and 40 pound loaves with Lot Code 251661

Copia Collective 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese in 8 ounce packages with Lot Code 251661

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Horseradish Flavored Cheese in 8 ounce packages with Lot Code 2524061

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Monterey Jack Cheese, in 8 ounce packages and 5 pound blocks with Lot Code 251672, and in 40 pound blocks with date coded 7-16-25B

Farmers Cheese in 8 ounce packages and 5 pound blocks with Lot Code 251672, and in 40 pound blocks with date code 7-16-25B

You can find the lot codes on the 8 ounce packets and 5 pound loaves on the side of the package.

You can see more pictures of product labels at the FDA web site. The recalled products were produced on June 15, June 24, and July 16, 2024, and were sold at the retail level in the state of Ohio between July 14, 2025 and August 7, 2025.

The recall was triggered when product testing by the company found the pathogen in the products. Production was suspended while the company investigated the source of the contamination. They found that environmental contamination migrated to food contact areas of the production process.

If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.