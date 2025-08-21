Olancho Meat Products Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Olancho meat products are being recalled for lack of inspection. The meat products have false marks of federal inspection. They have the establishment number “EST. 1785” which does not exist. Food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Sabrositos Hondurenos of Edison, New Jersey.

About 32,000 pounds of these products are included in the recall .The FDA may update the product list and labels as more information becomes available. Any product with the false establishment number EST 1785 should be considered unsafe to eat.

The recalled Olancho meat products include:

14 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing homestyle chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Suelto Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked pork chops labeled “OLANCHO Chuleta Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Ahumado Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing cased homestyle chorizo, labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Olanchano Criollo SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked BBQ spicy chorizo labeled “OLANCHO Chorizo Parrillero SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

14 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked ribs labeled “OLANCHO Costilla Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS.”

These items were shipped to retail locations and restaurants nationwide. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store or supplier where you bought them for a full refund.