Ozark Trail Tabletop Butane Camping Stoves Recalled: Fire Hazard

by

Ozark Trail Tabletop Butane Camping Stoves are being recalled because they pose a serious burn and fire hazard. The stoves can explode or catch fire. The company has received 26 reports of the camping stoves exploding or catching fire, including 16 reports of injuries such as second-degree burns. The recalling firm is China Window Industry Co. of Taipei, Taiwan. The importer is Walmart. The stoves were manufactured in China.

About 201,000 of these stoves are included in this recall. The recalled product is Ozark Trail Tabletop Butane Camping Stove. It has one burner on the top. The model number, BG2247A1, is printed on a gray label on the inside of the stove’s fuel compartment. The camping stoves are dark green in color with an orange “Ozark Trail” logo printed on the front of the stove.

These tabletop camping stoves were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and were also sold online at Walmart.com from March 2023 through October 2025 for between $8.00 and $45.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you bought this stove, stop using it immediately. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to any Walmart store for a full refund.