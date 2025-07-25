Parashore Pear Slices in Juice Recalled For Lead and Cadmium

by

Parashore Pear Slices in Juice are being recalled for elevated levels of lead and cadmium. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is W.W. Industrial Group Inc. of New York.

While everyone is exposed to small amounts of these heavy metals, that is not a significant health concern. But exposure to larger amount of lead and cadmium can cause poisoning. Symptoms of heavy metal poisoning can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children, and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of heavy metals that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with heavy metal poisoning may not look or act sick, but heavy metal poisoning in children can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

The recalled product was sold through grocery stores across the U.S. The recalled item is Parashore Pear Slices in Juice that is packaged in 15 ounce cans. The UPC number for this product is 704817164237. The specific lot found positive for heavy metals was Lot number 3700/01172 6122J, Prod: 02/19/2024. The best by date is 2/19/2027.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.