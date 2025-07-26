Deadly Fresh & Ready Foods Listeria Outbreak Over With 10 Sick

by

The deadly Fresh & Ready Foods Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is over with 10 sick, 10 hospitalized, and one death, according to the CDC. The products made by that company were recalled on May 10, 2025. This outbreak has not been updated since May 10, 2025.

The case count by state is: California (8) and Nevada (2). The patient age range is from 41 to 87 years. Illness onset dates range from December 3, 2023 to September 9, 2024. The person who died lived in Nevada.

The recalled items include snack foods and sandwiches that were distributed between April 18, 2025 and April 28, 2025 in vending and breakroom areas within corporate offices, medical buildings, and healthcare facilities in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data showed that Fresh & Ready Foods LLC’s ready-to-eat foods were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and made people sick. Of the six people who gave information to investigators, all were hospitalized before they got sick. Recoreds from the facilities indicated that the Fresh & Ready Foods were served at at least three of those facilities.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates were closely related genetically, which means that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food. Furthermore, the FDA collected environmental samples for testing at the company’s plant. The Listeria in the environmental samples were closely related to patient isolates.

This outbreak could larger than just ten sick. Some people do not see a doctor when they are sickened with Listeria, and are not teated. If you ate any Fresh & Ready Foods and have been sick with the symptoms of Listeria food poisoning or listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Fresh & Ready Foods Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.