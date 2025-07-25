Jewel Osco Tuna Salad Items Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Jewel Osco Tuna Salad items are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jewel Osco.

They were sold at Jewel Osco stores in the states of Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. The tuna salad was supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. The breadcrumbs used as an ingredient in the salad may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recalled products include Club Sandwiches with Salad with UPC number 29125900000 and sell thru dates of Jul 16 25 through July 18 25, Duo Tuna Salad with Crackers with UPC number 29125900000 and sell thru dates of Jul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25, Quad Tuna Salad with UPC number 21500300000 and sell thru dates of Jul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25, and Tuna Salad SS with UPC number 29486900000 and sell thru dates of Jul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25. Also recalled is Sandwich Croissant Tuna Salad with UPC number 21372500000 and sell thru dates of Jul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25, Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant Cold with UPC number 21788400000 and sell thru dates of Jul 16 25 Thru Jul 18 25, and Tuna Salad in variable weight containers with UPC number 21680700000 and sell thru dates of Jul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the nest 70 days If you do get sick, see your doctor.