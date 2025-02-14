Premium Quality Goods Beef Tallow Recalled For No Inspection

by

Premium Quality Goods Beef Tallow is being recalled for lack of federal inspection. The tallow was processed, packaged, and labeled on behalf of Lady May Tallow by Common Sense Soap of North Walpole, New Hampshire. Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection to produce food products.

The tallow contains a nutrition facts label, which may lead people to believe that the product is safe for human consumption, but Common Sense Soap does not have a federal grant of inspection and is not authorized to product products intended for human consumption. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received to date.

These products were produced between October 16, 2024 and February 6, 2025. They are all Premium Quality Goods brand. They include:

24 fluid ounce glass jars containing Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL

2 pound plastic tubs that contain Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL

7.8 to 8 pound (1 gallon) plastic tubs containing Grass-fed beef Original TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL

16 pound plastic tubs containing Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL

These items do not have a USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to wholesalers and retail locations nationwide.

The USDA discovered the problem following notification by a local health department. Please check to see if you bought this Premium Quality Goods Beef Tallow. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.