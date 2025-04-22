Puzzle Crab Toys Recalled For Risk From Toy Magnets

by

Puzzle Crab Toys are being recalled for risk of serious injury or death from ingestion of toy magnets. This toy set violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys. When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can cause perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recalled product. The recalling firm is the importer, Lucky Bird Inc. of Buffalo, New York.

This toy was sold exclusively on Walmart.com by JinJiang Baimei. It was sold from November 2023 through January 2025 for about $27.00.

The recall is for the Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy, which includes a magnetic fish hook, 8 magnetic pieces, 4 plastic puzzle pieces, and a plastic mallet. The model number HY-99 is printed on the bottom of the box. The multicolor sets are sold in a box with the label “Multifunctional Puzzle” on the front and back. About 600 of these toys were sold. You can see more pictures of the puzzle pieces at the CPSC web site.

Please check to see if you bought this toy. If you did, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact JinJiang Baimei to receive a prepaid label to return the magnetic pieces for a full refund. JinJiang Baimei and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.