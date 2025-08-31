QST Seasoning Rubs Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

by

QST Seasoning Rubs are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. There is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is QST Ingredients and Packaging of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The product was distributed to four different customers who either use recalled the finished product for an ingredient in further processing or repacked it for retail sales. Four customers are located in Southern California with the remaining customer in Texas. The problem is that the onion powder used to make these seasonings was potentially contaminated.

The recalled products include Reduced Sodium Roast Beef Rub (Serv-Rite) that is packaged in 50 pound containers. The UPC number for this item is QST# 6313. The lot numbers are 092251, 112251, 133251, 160251, and 181251.

Also recalled is BBQ Riblet Seasoning (Cargill Meat) (PPM), also packaged in 50 pound containers. The UPC number for this product is QST# 5275. And the lot numbers are 059251, 079251, 154251, 170251, and 170252.

Lemon Pepper Seasoning (Tarantino), also packaged in 50 pound containers, is included in this recall. The UPC number is QST# 6402, and the lot number is 118251.

Finally, Cajun Seasoning (Taratino) is recalled. The product is packaged in a 50 pound container (Usage: 13.80 pounds for 300 pounds of meat). The UPC number is QST# 4546 and the lot number is 118251. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

If you bought any of these items, do not use them in cooking and do not sell, serve, or distribute them to others. You can discard these seasoning mixes or return them to your distributor for a full refund.