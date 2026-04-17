Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled For Battery Ingestion Risk

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Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets are being recalled for a battery ingestion risk. This toy violates the mandatory standard for toys because the button cell batteries in the nail grinder and otoscope can be easily accessed by children. If a child swallows a button cell or coin battery, it can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, or death. The recalling firm is Guangzhou Letao Keji Youxiangongsi, doing business as Letokids, of China. This toy set was manufactured in China.

The recall is for Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets, model number MX094. The playset includes 25 toy veterinary role-play parts in blue and white colors. The parts include: a plush dog, pet cage, vet coat, vet hat, eyeglasses, pen, ID badge, bandage, Elizabethan collar, forceps, infusion bottle, nail grinder, syringe, thermometer, dental mirror, otoscope, clipboard, two pill bottles, medicine tray, scissors, tweezer, scalpel, reflex hammer, and pulse monitor. “Sanlebi” is printed on the front of the package and “MX094” is printed on the back of the package.

This toy was sold through Amazon from June 2025 through January 2026 for between $20.00 and $26.00. There are about 4,650 toys that have been sold in the United States. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you purchased this product, take away the nail grinder and otoscope from children immediately. Stop using them and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous and should be disposed of or recycled following local hazardous waste procedures.

You will be asked to throw the grinder and otoscope components away and send a photo of them in the trash to the company to receive a $5.00 refund or a replacement nail grinder and otoscope.