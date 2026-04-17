Macy’s Arch Studio Tea Kettles Recalled For Burn Hazard

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Macy’s Arch Studio Tea Kettles are being recalled because they pose a risk of serious injury from a burn hazard. The problem is that the tea kettles’ handle can detach during use when it is filled with water and heated, which poses a risk of serious injury. While there have been three reports of the handles detaching, no injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is the importer, Macy’s Merchandising Group of New York. The tea kettles were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Macy’s Arch Studio Tea Kettles. They are made of stainless steel with a black handle and measure about 10.7 inches long, 7.59 inches wide, and 8.62 inches high. Each tea kettle has a 1.9 quart capacity. The brand name and the letters and numbers “HJ10525” are etched on the underside of the kettles.

The tea kettles were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide and online at the company’s web site from August 2025 through February 2026. The cost was about $50.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site. About 4600 kettles are included in this recall.

If you bought this tea kettle, stop using it immediately. Contact Macy’s for a refund in the form of a check for the purchase price. Consumers will be asked to complete a recall form for a prepaid shipping label to return the product. No receipt is required.