Rajbhog Sweets Jelebi Orange Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Rajbhog Sweets Jelebi Orange and other flavors are being recalled because they were made with milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required by the FDA. Anyone who has lactose intolerance, as well as anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but instead on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Rajbhog Distributors TX Inc. of Dallas, Texas.

These items were sold at the retail level in the state of Texas. The recalled products include Rajbhog Sweets Jelebi Orange that is sold in a 9.5 ounce package. It was also sold by weight from bulk trays. The code information on the product is S026. Also recalled is Rajbhog Sweets Jelebi Yellow, also sold in 9.5 ounce packages and by weight from bulk bins, with code S027. Finally, Rajbhog Sweets Jelebi Jaggery, also sold in 9.5 ounce packages and sold by weight from bulk bins, is included in this recall. This product has the code number S028.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You and throw them away inn a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.