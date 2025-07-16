Rea Soppressata Salami Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Rea Soppressata Salami Sweet is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a Salmonella outbreak in that country that is linked to Rea brand and Bona brand salami products. The recalling firm is Marini Foods Limited.

This product was sold in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled item is Rea Soppressata Salami Sweet that is packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 41571 04220 0, and the code for this item is 5050 224.

The recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into the outbreak. There are 86 people sick in four provinces. The recalled products include :

Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet (Lots: 5035 226 and 5049 226)

Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot (Lots: 5020 228 and 5035 228)

Rea brand Soppressata Salami Sweet (Lot code: 5050 224)

Bona brand Mild Genova Salami (Lot: 5035 226)

These items may have been used to make prepared sandwiches or may have been sold sliced at deli counters. They were sold through grocery stores, specialty markets, and to restaurants, cafes, delis, and butcher shops.

If you bought this product, or any of the other products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t get two them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.