R&M Refresh Instant Milk Tea Powder Recalled For Milk

R&M Refresh Instant Milk Tea Powder is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is R&M Trading LLC of Lakewood, Washington.

The ingredient statement contains whey and caseinate in the non-dairy creamer ingredients, but the package does not specify milk. They were sold in one pound plastic pouches on Amazon.com from 11/18/2024 to 05/07/2025.

There are five flavors of this product that are recalled. They were sold as individual 1 pound pouches and also as three-packs. They include Brown Sugar Flavor with ASIN number B0D725TXQW and B0D72FQVDR; Honeydew Flavor with ASIN numbers B0D7269JC1 and B0D726K269; and Matcha Flavor with ASIN numbers B0D71Y85TG and B0D71YBV1X.

Also recalled is Original Flavor with ASIN numbers B0D71YHZX4 and B0D72BLQRW; and Taro Flavor with ASIN numbers B0D72CMLBH and B0D72D6589. The expiration date for all of these R&M Refresh Instant Milk Tea Powder products is 12/15/2025. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products and cannot consume milk, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.