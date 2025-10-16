Sauces and Lasagnas Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Mustard

by

Sauces and lasagnas are being recalled in Canada because they may contain mustard, which is and allergen in that country, that is not listed on the product label. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Good Old Dad Food Products Inc.

These products were sold at hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of Ontario. No pictures of the recalled items were included in the recall notice. All codes where mustard is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

The recalled products include Lasagna Meat & 4 Cheese that is packaged in a 5.1 kilogram pan. The UPC number for this item is 10773866050003. Also recalled is Bolognese Sausage Homestyle packaged in 9 liter containers. The UPC number for this item is 10773866602004.

Rico’s Meat & 4 Cheese Lasagna is also recalled. It is packaged in 2.5 kilogram pans. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 73866 04225 4. Rico’s Meat & Vegetable Bolognese Sauce is also recalled. It is packaged in 600 milliliter containers. The UPC number for this product is 7 73866 04375 6. Finally, Rico’s Tomato Sauce is recalled. It is also packaged in 600 milliliter containers and has the UPC number 7 73866 04370 1.

If you bought any of these items, do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away n a secure trash can or you can contact your distributor for a refund.