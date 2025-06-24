Snowtime Berry Ice Smoothie Recalled in Canada For Milk

by

Snowtime Berry Ice Smoothie is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, or who is allergic to milk proteins, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in conreciotn with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Dollarama LP.

This item was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Snowtime Berry Ice Smoothie that is packaged in a 700 milliliter container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 67888 18972 4. All codes with best before dates before 2026 SE 07 (September 7, 2026) are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought this product. If you did, and if you can’t consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the ice smoothie pops away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.