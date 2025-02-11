Some Canned Tuna Recalled For Possible Botulism Risk

by

Some brands of canned tuna are being recalled for possible botulism risk. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, California.

You can see the list of recalled products along with the UPC number, best if used by date, and can size at the FDA web site. The recalled products include Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil, Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil, Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil, Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water, Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna Low Sodium, Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added, and HEB Solid White Tuna in Water.

These products were sold in these states:

H-E-B label – Texas

Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

Genova 7 ounce – Costco in Florida and Georgia

Genova 5 ounce – Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

The problem is that the “easy open” pull tab can lid had a manufacturing defect that could compromise the integrity of the product, so it could be contaminated.

Please look at the list, UPC numbers, can sizes, and expiration dates carefully. If you did buy any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The symptoms of botulism poisoning can include double vision, blurred vision, dilated pupils, drooping eyelids, and difficulty focusing eyes. They can also include difficulty speaking, facial muscle weakness, a frozen expression, shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue, and slow reflexes. Gastrointestinal symptoms can include diarrhea or constipation, nausea, and vomiting. A treatment is available but it must be administered in a hospital.