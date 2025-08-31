Stella’s Authentic Shito Recalled For Sterility Concerns

August 31, 2025

Stella’s Authentic Shito is being recalled in Canada for sterility concerns; it may be contaminated. Shito is a condiment made of dried fish and shrimp, onions, garlic, chili peppers, garlic, and oil. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Stella Services.

The product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. The recalled product is Stella’s Authentic Shito that is packaged in a 500 milliliter container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 52349 96515 0. The codes and best by date pairs for this item are: Batch Number STE-019 BB. Dec. 31, 2025; and Batch Number STE-019 BB. Apr. 30, 2026.

Also recalled is the same product, but  packaged in a 250 milliliter container. The UPC number for this item is 7 52349 96516 7. And the codes and best by date pairs for this item are: Batch Number STE-019 BB. Dec. 31, 2025; and Batch Number STE-019 BB. Apr. 30, 2026

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

