Sukhi Curry Pastes and Sauces Recalled For Metal Pieces

Sukhi Curry Pastes and Sauces are being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury and GI tract injury risk. There is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Jagpreet Enterprises, LLC. doing business as Sukhi’s Gourmet Indian Foods of Hayward, California.

These curry pastes and sauces were sold at the retail level in these states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, NW, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. No picture of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled item are all Suhki’s brand. They include Classic Curry Paste sold in 2.5 pound containers. The Item number is 11-101 and the UPC number is 7-67226-01001-4. The lot number/use by date pairs for the product are 121371 and 06/11/26; 121728 and 06/20/26; 122844 and 09/17/26; 123312 and 10/15/26; 124047 and 1/30/26; and 124085 and 11/29/26.

Also recalled is Tikka Masala Curry Paste in 2.5 pound containers, with item number 11-105 and UPC number 7-67226-01005-2. The lot number/use by date pairs for the product are 120995 and 04/18/26; 121085 and 04/21/26; 121452 and 06/17/26; 121531 and 06/18/26; 122378 and 8/26/26; 122586 and 09/07/26; and 123970 and 11/16/26.

Classic Curry Indian Curry Sauce is included in this recall. It is sold in net weight 3 ounce containers with UPC number 7-67226-00165-4. The lot number/use by date pairs for the product are 121203 and 04/17/26; 121418 and 06/11/26; and 122714 and 09/03/26.

Finally, Sukhi’s Tikka Masala Indian Curry Sauce is also recalled. It is packaged in a 3 ounce container with UPC number 7-67226-00163-0. The lot number/use by dates for the product are Lot #s: 120843; 121306; 121363; 121364; 121689; 121792; 121793; 122043; 122362; 122363; 122726; 123932; 124188; 124728; Use by dates: 04/17/26; 06/09/26; 06/19/26; 06/28/26; 08/12/26; 09/13/26; 11/16/26; 12/25/26.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.