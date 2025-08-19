Children’s Spiral Tower Toy Recalled For Small Ball Ban Violation

by

Children’s Spiral Tower Toy is being recalled for violating the Small Ball Ban. The toy contains small balls which pose a deadly choking hazard for children under the age of three. This toy is specifically marketed for young children under the age of three. No injuries have been reported to the company to date according to the recall notice. The retailer is Shantou Jinping District Wuqikong Daily Necessities Store, doing business as STWUQIKONG, of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled item is a three tiered, spiral children’s tower toy. The toy has three levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top. The toy measures about 10 inches tall by four inches wide and comes with three small yellow balls. The toy was sold at the Shein.com web site in May 2025 for about $3.00.

If you purchased this toy, take it away from children immediately and contact the company for a full refund. The consumer will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to the company. Wrap or double bag the toy and put it in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t see or access it.