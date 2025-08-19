by

A possible Chubby Cattle Salmonella outbreak at that chain’s Little Tokyo location in Los Angeles, California has sickened an undetermined number of people, according to an inspection report conducted by Los Angeles County. The restaurant had several major violations of the health code and was closed by the health department the same day as the inspection. The restaurant is located at 356 East Second Street in Los Angeles.

The restaurant serves sushi, which requires impeccable sanitation. According to the inspection report, some employees were unable to demonstrate proper cleaning for some equipment, and were not washing their hands between glove replacement. The handwashing sink was also blocked.

In addition, some food was held at unsafe temperatures. Cooked beef was held at 113°F, and cooked sushi rice was held at 99°F. The danger zone for bacterial growth is 40°F to 140°F.

Inspectors observed multiple knives with old food debris encrusted on food contact surfaces, and cutting boards stored directly on the floor that were not properly cleaned and sensitized. They also saw live flies in the food preparation area.

Equipment and food was impounded, and the restaurant’s permit was suspended.

The inspection report stated, “The purpose of the visit is to conduct a complaint investigation regarding an alleged foodborne illness: FBI #198 resulting from consuming raw meat and raw fish on 7/8/2025 and following additional foodborne illness #176, #177, #178, #181, and #184, resulting from consuming sushi, wagyu tartare, raw fish sushi, sashimi, raw beef, wagyu knuckle, wagyu short ribs, wagyu brisket, wagyu steak, pork belly. steam rice, salmon hand roll, white button mushrooms, wagyu otoro, pineapple, seaweed salad, cheese corn, salmon carpaccio, ice cream, milk tea, and coke on 7/5/25 and 7/6/25.

“Your Public Health Permit is hereby suspended, and you are directed to discontinue operation of this facility AT ONCE. You are charged with violations of the California Health and Safety Code, Section 114115, which pose immediate danger to public health and safety.”

If you ate at that restaurant in July 2025 and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this possible Chubby Cattle Salmonella outbreak.