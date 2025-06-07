Sysco Classic Chocolate Pudding Recalled For Damage

by

Sysco Classic Chocolate Pudding and Bay Valley Foods Thank You chocolate pudding are being recalled because of post process damage to the containers, which creates the potential for microbial growth and swollen or exploding packages. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Treehouse Foods of Oak Brook, Illinois.

The puddings were sold in these states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. About 2,743 cases of these products are included in this recall.

The recalled items include Sysco Classic chocolate pudding, sold in a 7 pound #10 metal can with UPC number 074865103817. there are six cans per case. Also recalled is Bay Valley Foods Thank You chocolate pudding, which is packaged in 7 pound metal cans with UPC number 041820062205. There are also six cans per case for this product.

If you purchased either of these pudding brands, do not sell them, do not serve them to others, and do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return them to your distributor for a refund.