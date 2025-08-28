Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit Recalled For Allergens

by

Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit is being recalled because it may contain sesame and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to these two ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms of Salinas, California.

The problem is that the master packs, which are individual packets of dressing and toppings supplied by Latitude 36 Foods and included in the salad kits, incorrectly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing instead of the Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette. The Asian Sesame Ginger dressing is made with sesame and soy.

The recalled product is Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit that is packaged in 8.3 ounce bags. The bags are clear in the center, showing the contents, and gold banners are on the top and bottom of the bag. The code dates, on the upper right hand corner of the bag, start with “TFRS.” The best if used by dates for this product are up to and including September 4, 2025.

The salad kits were distributed at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia. This recall does not apply to any other Taylor Farms products or brands.

If you bought this product and are allergic to to sesame and/or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the salad kit away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.