Prime Food Processing Dried Herring Recalled For Botulism Risk

by

Prime Food Processing dried herring is being recalled for a botulism risk. The problem is that the fish was not adequately eviscerated. Clostridium botulinum bacteria and spores are more likely to be found in the viscera, or guts, of fish over five inches in length. Under certain conditions, such as being packaged in an airtight container, the spores will produce the toxin. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Prime Food Processing of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product was sold in Asian grocery stores in these states: Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. The recalled item is Prime Food Processing Dried Herring that is packaged in 7 ounce clear plastic pouch with a blue banner and Asian characters. The item number for this product is AF4110. The lot code that is printed on the label is 26020. And the expiration date is June 12, 2028.

The recall was triggered during routine testing that was conducted by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets. An investigation found that the problem originated from an imported product that was manufactured in Vietnam.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging the fish so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this fish, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism poisoning for the next 18 to 36 hours. But be aware that some people will not get sick for up to two weeks. If you do get sick, go to an emergency room as soon as possible for help and treatment.