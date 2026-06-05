Boon Nursh Reusable Baby Bottles Recalled For Choking Hazard

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Boon Nursh Reusable Baby Bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The problem is that the hard plastic outer shell can bubble or partially peel off, resulting in loose pieces of film-like plastic. While the firm has received 135 reports of bubbling or peeling, no injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is TOMY International of Oak Brook, Illinois. The bottles were manufactured in Vietnam.

The recalled product is Boon Nursh reusable baby bottles in that hold eight ounces. The bottles come in three pink tie dye colors. The bottles were sold in a package that contains three bottles. The bottles have a hard outer plastic shell that encases a soft silicone pouch. The Boon logo is printed on the side of the hard plastic shell. The item number, B11654, and the UPC number 669028116546 are printed on the bottom of the packaging.

These bottles were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online at Walmart’s web site from November 2025 through May 2026. The cost was about $20.00. There are 40,000 units of these bottles that were sold in the United States.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact TOMY to receive a refund in the form of a $22.00 booninc.com store credit. Or you can ask for a replacement of three bottles in a different color.