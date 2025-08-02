Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers Recalled For Magnet Hazard

by

Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers are being recalled for magnet ingestion hazard with risk of serious injury or death. The toy violates the mandatory standard for toy magnets. The firm has received 31 reports of the magnets separating from the toy stacker, but no injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Tegu Holdings of Naples, Florida. The toy was manufactured in the Honduras.

The recalled toys have magnets that can loosen and detach from the toy. When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can caused perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.

The recall is for Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers with model numbers STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow) and STA-BTP-806T (Big Top). The wooden toys consist of a wooden base, six stacking pieces of various colors, two posts, and two figures on top, which all connect with magnets. There are no markings on the products.

These toys were sold at children’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at Tegu.com and Amazon from August 2018 through April 2025 for about $40.00. About 22,850 of these toys were sold in the United States, about 1,977 in Canada, and about 190 in Mexico.

If you have this toy, take it away from children immediately. Contact Tegu for instructions on receiving a free replacement toy.