Thit Ghe Frozen Crab Meat Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

Thit Ghe Frozen Crab Meat is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Transhing Investment Inc.

This product was sold at restaurants, hotels, and institutions in the province of Quebec. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

The recalled item is Thit Ghe Frozen Crab Meat that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 934966 034910. The lot number for the crab meat is VN557IV276, and the best before date is 2027JN18 (June 18, 2027).

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, or sell or serve it to others, even if you plan to reheat it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can contact your distributor and return it for a refund.

If you did eat this crab meat, especially if it was not reheated, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.