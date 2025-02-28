V Chocolates Caramels Recalled For Plastic Contamination

by

V Chocolates Caramels with kosher sea salt is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of pieces of plastic from a broken tray. This poses a tooth injury, choking hazard, and GI tract injury hazard.

This notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is V Chocolates Inc. of Salt Lake City, Utah.

This candy was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is V Chocolates Assorted Chocolate Caramels with kosher sea salt. The candies are packaged in a net weight 1.25 pound box. The lot code that is stamped on the product label is 27424, and the best by date is April 1, 2024. The recall was initiated on December 30, 2024, but was not classified until 2/27/2025. No picture of the recalled item was included in the recall notice.

If you purchased these V Chocolates Caramels, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.