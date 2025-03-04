Wild Coast Raw Chicken Pet Food Recalled For Bird Flu

by

Wild Coast Raw chicken pet food is being recalled for possible bird flu contamination. Cats have been diagnosed with the same strain of H5N1 after eating this product. Sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Oregon State Department of Agriculture found the virus in the product. The recalling firm is West Coast LLC doing business as West Coast Raw of Olympia, Washington.

The recalled product was sold in Washington state and Oregon. The recalled item is 16 ounce and 24 ounce containers of frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula raw pet food. It is frozen in a small round white plastic container with a green label. The state of Oregon issued a recall about 17 days ago, but more information is available about the product now.

The lot numbers that are included in this recall are on a sticker placed on the product lid. The numbers are 22660, 22653, 22641, 22639, 22672 and 22664. The best by date stamped on the label is 12/25. The recall is widened to include any raw material sharing similar production dates and lot codes as 22660 and 22664. These two lot codes were included in the WSDA’s public health alert on 2/14.

Symptoms of bird flu in pets can include lethargy, fever, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eye and nose, difficulty breathing, tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness.

No humans have been sickened so far, but people can get sick if the virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. If you bought this Wild Coast Raw chicken pet food, stop feeding it to your pet. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling this product. Sanitize contact surfaces in your kitchen such as countertops, refrigerators, utensils, and bowls.

Symptoms of the bird flu in people insclude eye redness or irritation, cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, difficulty breathing, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

If yolu have this product in your home, throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it. Make sure wild animals can’t access the garbage. Contact the store where you bought this item for a refund.