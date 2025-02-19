Vaaniy Foods Frozen Porotta Recalled in Canada For Milk

by

Vaaniy Foods Frozen Porotta is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who has lactose intolerance or who is allergic to milk proteins could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported reaction received by the company to date. The recall was triggered by that consumer complaint. The recalling firm is Vaaniy Food Inc.

This item was sold in Ontario. The recalled product is Vaaniy Foods Frozen Porotta Catering Pack the is sold in a 1 kilogram plastic bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 902550 006384. The best before date for this item is best before August 2026.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall notice will be posted on the CFIA web page. The government is ensuring that this product is being removed from store shelves.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or y0u can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.