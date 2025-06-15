VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucets Recalled For Lead Exposure

by

VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucets are being recalled for dangerous lead exposure, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The faucets were tested and contain lead that can leach into the water at levels that can be “particularly harmful” to infants and young children. The faucets also leached other contaminants. The manufacturer is Jiang men cai nuo wei yu you xian gong si, of China, doing business as Amazon seller Whisper08. The faucets were manufactured in China.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of lead exposure. Consuming arsenic can cause cancer, heart disease, lung disease, IQ loss, diabetes, and neurological problems. And its effect is much more serious in infants and young children because they are growing rapidly.

The recalled product is VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucets that have modern number 06BNV. The faucets are brushed nickel, single-handle kitchen faucets with a pull-down detachable spray and single-hole installation. They were sold on Amazon from January 2024 through May 2025 for about $40.

You can verify whether you have a recalled faucet by searching your Amazon purchase history for “Vfauosit” and “kitchen faucet” and looking for a description including pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, stainless steel modern, high-arc, single-handle, single-hole, pull-out kitchen faucet for bar laundry RV utility sink.

If you did purchase this faucet, stop using it immediately and contact Whisper08 about disposal and a refund. You will need to provide a photograph of the disposal and and order number to receive the refund.